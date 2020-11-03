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NutriMedical Report MonNov2nd20 H3 SPRINGPOTUSVOTENOWNeedDrBillJohnNOW
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15 views • November 03, 2020
John W Spring, Danger of Civil War and Terror if TRUMP Wins, Insurrection ACT NOW, Biden Crimes and END of America, mRNA Vaccine Dangers early 2021, Advice to POTUS from Dr Bill and John W Spring, Matt J Deagle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Dialogue re 2020 Need to Vote Trump and His Policies and Email and Call him to Ask for Dr Bill and John W Spring Advice, KardioVasc, PainAway Cream, Super Folate TR, Power Methyl B12, SuperNOX Plus NO2 Beets, Spring John W, Danger of Civil War ANTIFA BLM during Election 2020, POTUS Needs Dr Bill EduCap Nutriodine First Line Defense Missile Defense etc,
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