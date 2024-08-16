© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virtual Antenna.
There is a wide confusion on what are “scalar waves” in serious and less serious literature on electrical engineering. In this chapter we explain that this type of waves are longitudinal waves of potentials. It is shown that a longitudinal wave is a combination of a vector potential with a scalar potential. There is a full analog to acoustic waves. Transmitters and receivers for longitudinal electromagnetic waves are discussed. Scalar wave was found and used at first by Nikola Tesla in his wireless energy transmission experiment. The scalar wave is the extension of Maxwell equation part that we can call it more complete electromagnetic (MCE) equation as described in this chapter.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334074508_Scalar_Wave_Energy_as_Weapon
I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊
Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Skywise Observations
https://www.youtube.com/@skywiseobservations7118/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher