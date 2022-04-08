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Fake aliens who will save you from the fake evil NWO will be Satan's real NWO AntiChrist fake savior
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190 views • April 08, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). The Bible says that, “They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.” They are planning to bring in a fake oppressive destructive tyrannical NWO in the beginning, so that they can bring in their real NWO and true AntiChrist (fake Jesus’ Second-Coming “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ”) prepper Christian ministry business people’s god and fallen angel devils “fake good aliens” fake heroes to the earth to save the dumb sinful human populace, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and deceive them into welcoming the real NWO and true AntiChrist and the devil as their heroes and saviors and fake messiah and gods. Looking at how these Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church’s “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christians and “women’s equality” pastors are deceived into worshipping Donald Trump and Jezebel and Sananda Jesus and Mammon and Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and Mickey Mouse and the pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Katy Perry, they will immediately worship the AntiChrist and NWO and devil, too. They despise and hate and scorn us real Christians, because we preach the original Bible verses which the pastors redefined to get church donator and female church donators. Every single pastor and millions of Western feminist nations’ “women’s rights” religious Christians (except for one Christian brother) betrayed us real Christians, and they all threw us real Christians out to the Illuminati wolves, and abandoned us to fight alone against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI, and the world rulers, and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar bosses, and the Draco Empire space fleet, and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, in order to protect them and their families and our human specie and humanoid species and our allies and the earth and the women & children, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while we get persecuted horrifically and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day from next door homes and rooms. They are a disgrace to God’s name and honor. Stay away from these cowardly traitors, dear brethren, because they will get judged by God’s sword & famine & plague & demon armies, and they will blame God for abandoning and betraying them. They are hypocrites. They abandon and betray God and his real Christians, in order to protect their own selves from assassinations and ridicule by church donators, and they worship the “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel demon, but they will accuse God of abandoning and betraying them when God’s judgment wrath falls upon them. They are Sananda Jesus’ “fake Christianity love & light” hypocrites.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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