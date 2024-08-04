VAERS: 32 YEAR OLD COLORADO GUY FINALLY FIGURES OUT THE VACCINE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It took him quite a long time to associate his many injuries with his shots, and I'm sure he still doesn't quite get it, but whatever. Chalk up another one who kinda woke up!
A recent Rev. Tilton makes an appearance. He posted a video yesterday so I've included it for your astonishment.
This case:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D401F330
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/