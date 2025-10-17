Washington in Chaos: Budget Deficits, Failing Programs, Clergy Exemptions, and a Lawmaker’s Regret Over Crime Surge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State faces deepening financial trouble as tax revenues plunge and the Paid Family Leave program teeters on insolvency. Meanwhile, lawmakers cave on clergy abuse reporting, Seattle’s mayor prepares to defy potential federal troop deployments, and schools face outrage over explicit classroom reading material. Adding to the turmoil, a Democrat legislator admits her own party’s soft-on-crime policies helped fuel a spike in juvenile offenses. Tune in to Left Coast News for the latest on Washington’s political mismanagement, misplaced priorities, and moral confusion.
