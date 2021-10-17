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JFK Assassination: Secret Service Standdown
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3563 views • October 17, 2021
On November 22, 1963, the Secret Service agents protecting President John F. Kennedy were ordered away from their posts on the back of the limonsine driving him through Dallas, Texas. Five minutes later, President Kennedy's head was blown off by gunfire from multiple locations.
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