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[Oct 13, 2019] My friends meet up with The Globe Lie Euro Tour
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14 views • August 16, 2020
The Globe Lie Euro 2019 Tour Update
Please help to keep the wheels of this mammoth euro awareness tour going by donating whatever you can to
https://www.paypal.me/GlobeLieEuroTour
The importance of this tour is to keep Flat Earth firmly in the minds of the sleepy.
Thank you for all those who will be contributing, it’s a huge journey, and there's a lot of people involved, it will make a lot of noise for the media and then to the world.
There’s a lot to raise for this journey, but the thought doesn’t faze me for a second, as I saw first-hand how much everyone wanted, needed the UK tour to happen.
Supporters from all over the world generously donated, which spoke volumes.
We are going to do this again on a much grander scale, reaching all our flat earth friends from all over Europe.
Donate generously and send a permanent message to the rest of the world that Flat Earth is not going away.
We Want Answers.
This funding will be completely transparent for those who are donating of what is being spent so you can see where and how you are making a difference.
You can now get involved and make a change by donating, if you have any questions please use the contact form on globelie.co.uk
See more info for the tour by going to
https://www.globelie.co.uk
https://www.festart.co.uk
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
The app is a great tool for helping people find relevant videos proving that we don't live on a spinning water ball rocket.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg/videos
Please help to keep the wheels of this mammoth euro awareness tour going by donating whatever you can to
https://www.paypal.me/GlobeLieEuroTour
The importance of this tour is to keep Flat Earth firmly in the minds of the sleepy.
Thank you for all those who will be contributing, it’s a huge journey, and there's a lot of people involved, it will make a lot of noise for the media and then to the world.
There’s a lot to raise for this journey, but the thought doesn’t faze me for a second, as I saw first-hand how much everyone wanted, needed the UK tour to happen.
Supporters from all over the world generously donated, which spoke volumes.
We are going to do this again on a much grander scale, reaching all our flat earth friends from all over Europe.
Donate generously and send a permanent message to the rest of the world that Flat Earth is not going away.
We Want Answers.
This funding will be completely transparent for those who are donating of what is being spent so you can see where and how you are making a difference.
You can now get involved and make a change by donating, if you have any questions please use the contact form on globelie.co.uk
See more info for the tour by going to
https://www.globelie.co.uk
https://www.festart.co.uk
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
The app is a great tool for helping people find relevant videos proving that we don't live on a spinning water ball rocket.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg/videos
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