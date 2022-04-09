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Ask Dr. Jane: Biological Warfare and the Purpose Behind Pushing Multiple Shots
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155 views • April 09, 2022
The Ask Dr. Jane segment answers questions on shedding, the switch to only mRNA vaccines, and the sheer number of shots being enforced on the world. Dr. Ruby revealed how Pfizer acknowledged the dangers of its gene editing injections, graphene and nano tech, and much more.
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