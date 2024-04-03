2024-4-2 encouragment for those who are new in the Lord
~download a good bible here for your pc...
https://e-sword.net/downloads.html
download kjv, and kjv+.......all the dictionaries.......and the TSK commentary for scripture reference
~download this "calendar" for our appointed times this year...
https://archive.org/details/2024-2025-gods-appointed-times-for-the-sabbath-year/2024-2025%20%20calendar%20of%20appointed%20times%20-%20this%20is%20the%20sabbath%20year/
~download this audio bible so you have you very own files that are not some app that can be changed without you knowing about it...
https://archive.org/details/1-genesis-c
~if you need to reach me, I will try my best to respond...
~Pro 3:5 Trust in Yahuah with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Pro 3:6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
~Pro 16:3 Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.
