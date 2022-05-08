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Ep# 172 DIS-Information and MIS-Information
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My speculations on the recent trend of The Canadian and American Govt's attempt to monitor information online.
#Misinformation,#Disinformation,#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast
*Brought to you in Part by:* www.darkhorseschooling.com
Contact Tracy @ [email protected] for info on how to make your PODCAST Great!!!
Tell them CrustyCanuck sent you!!!!
Sources:
From Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun, Trudeau Spying on Canadians : https://youtu.be/Ggo41TXBN4Q
From The Canadian Govts Website on how to battle "Disinformation": https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/online-disinformation.html#a1a1?msclkid=f8d84a08ce5111ec908c4c80eeb8e883
More From GOVT of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2022/03/government-of-canada-reinforces-support-to-organizations-to-help-counter-harmful-disinformation.html?msclkid=51d9cb47ce4f11ecadcd68de301a6a42
From CBS News, Pres. Joe Biden introduces the DHS and its Leader: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-is-dhs-disinformation-governance-board-and-why-is-everyone-so-mad-about-it/?msclkid=72b44c64ce7111ec8905010655e0274d
From Russell Brand's Great Page: https://youtu.be/3Jdm9p-sLr8
Sheila Gunn Reid's (From REBEL NEWS) Interview with The Canadian Taxpayers Federation about Pay Raises, More Tax and other expenditures: https://youtu.be/T4MO-QH1Sa4
$upport the Podcast via:
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SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
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Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#Misinformation,#Disinformation,#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast
*Brought to you in Part by:* www.darkhorseschooling.com
Contact Tracy @ [email protected] for info on how to make your PODCAST Great!!!
Tell them CrustyCanuck sent you!!!!
Sources:
From Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun, Trudeau Spying on Canadians : https://youtu.be/Ggo41TXBN4Q
From The Canadian Govts Website on how to battle "Disinformation": https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/online-disinformation.html#a1a1?msclkid=f8d84a08ce5111ec908c4c80eeb8e883
More From GOVT of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2022/03/government-of-canada-reinforces-support-to-organizations-to-help-counter-harmful-disinformation.html?msclkid=51d9cb47ce4f11ecadcd68de301a6a42
From CBS News, Pres. Joe Biden introduces the DHS and its Leader: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-is-dhs-disinformation-governance-board-and-why-is-everyone-so-mad-about-it/?msclkid=72b44c64ce7111ec8905010655e0274d
From Russell Brand's Great Page: https://youtu.be/3Jdm9p-sLr8
Sheila Gunn Reid's (From REBEL NEWS) Interview with The Canadian Taxpayers Federation about Pay Raises, More Tax and other expenditures: https://youtu.be/T4MO-QH1Sa4
$upport the Podcast via:
SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CrustyCanuck
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow " Fork and Torch Society" @
https://forkandtorchsociety.com/
Follow Hammer Head Garage @ Hammer Head Garage - YouTube
Follow DIOTALK @ DIOTALK - YouTube
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact / Follow me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/aec3eebf-e7cb-4651-a96f-2627ecd1bd9e/the-crustycanuck's-podcast
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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