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Q Shaman On The Alex Jones Show Song
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454 views • February 03, 2021
The Q Shaman appears on the Alex Jones Show to defend QAnon and is turned into an excellent song.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019cf15481ac71e097e3f14
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019cf15481ac71e097e3f14
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