Smart meters are advanced devices used to monitor, control and measure utility consumption, such as electricity and water. While they offer benefits like accurate readings, improved efficiency, and real-time data, concerns have been raised regarding the potential risk of cutting off people's water supply remotely. The propaganda is smart meters are designed to facilitate better management of resources and billing, rather than enable deliberate service disruption. When you listen to the WEF, water rationing is part of the enslavement program.

The primary so called purpose of smart meters is to enhance efficiency and enable more effective management of utility services. But you have to ask, any group that would shut down society from a common flu and tell people not to heat their home above 66 degrees, would use any technology to destroy you. Remember, these elite have put fluoride in your water that is known to lower IQ and cause cancer according to Harvard.

It is true that certain states in the United States have regulations limiting or prohibiting the collection of rainwater. The reasons behind such laws vary, but they often stem from concerns about water rights and potential impacts on downstream water availability. However, it is worth noting that rainwater harvesting is allowed and even encouraged in many other areas as a sustainable practice for water conservation. I suspect these are RED States.

The notion of controlling water access is a complex issue that can involve a range of factors, such as water scarcity, privatization, and governance. Water is a critical resource for human survival, and ensuring equitable access to clean water is an ongoing challenge globally since the elite do not tap into Primary water. Efforts by organizations like the World Bank to finance projects that aim to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities are driven by the goal of addressing water-related challenges in underserved regions that include taking your crap and turning it into drinkable water. Why not use the waste water and build permaculture oasis’s to feed the masses. This model has been proven from many including the principle of permaculture. This innovative solutions to reuse wastewater and feed trees and plants is frowned upon with local governments.

Wastewater can indeed pose risks due to the presence of pharmaceuticals and other contaminants. The improper disposal of medications or their excretion by humans can result in traces of pharmaceuticals entering the water supply. While conventional water treatment processes can remove many contaminants, certain pharmaceutical compounds can be challenging to eliminate completely. This highlights the importance of proper wastewater treatment and the need for ongoing research to mitigate potential risks.

In the event of a grid-down situation where access to utilities like water is compromised, there can be significant challenges. Disruptions in power supply, communication systems, and infrastructure can impact the availability and distribution of water. It is crucial for individuals and communities to have emergency preparedness plans, including alternative water sources, storage solutions,

water purification methods, and retrieval methods to ensure their survival and well-being during such situations.

Concerning the mention of water turning blood red as an issue in the end of days, there is a passage in the Bible that corresponds to this description. In the Book of Revelation 16:3-4 of the King James Version (KJV), it is written: "And the second angel poured out his vial upon the sea; and it became as the blood of a dead man: and every living soul died in the sea. And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood." This passage is part of the biblical prophecy associated with the apocalyptic events described in the Book of Revelation, and it is the judgments and catastrophes that will occur during the end times.