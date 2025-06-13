BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Forced Consent, Dead Son Club, Anti-Gun Hollywood, Simon Pegg, LA Riots, Egyptian Firebomber, Surveillance Society
Resistance Rising
15 hours ago

CTB 2025-06-12 Huckleberry’s Back In The Saddle

 

Topic list:
* Forced consent is not permission to commit a crime.
* Rick Warren goes to Rome to kiss the ring.
* Bourbon, Beans, Bullets and BBQ: next September!
* YHWH always wins.
* CAREER 30-year (re-selected 15 times) far-Left CATHOLIC Massachusetts Congress-person “Jim” McGovern paid for his success with his daughter’s life while vacationing in ROME.
* Colion Noir misses the Big Picture on “Elevation”: a vicious anti-gun conspiracy.
* EVERY billion-dollar crime ring has to BLEED you.
* Simon Pegg mocks Michael Behe.
* Bill watched “Bone Tomahawk” and deeply regretted it. Here’s what Johnny had to say.
* The Jews at the NY Times go to unbelievable lengths to spin and lie for the Whore of Babylon.
* Johnny’s philosophy on what show’s he’s willing to guest on.
* Johnny’s epimany on the LA riots.
* Here’s how homosexuality links the LA riots to the Egyptian fire-bomber.
* Europe’s blackouts.
* Eric Phelps’ Jesuit eschatology: the truth about the 144,000 of Revelation 7 and 14.
* The “first conspiracy theorist” was a Jesuit.
* Sarah Westall interviews Kevin Annett.
* “Dustin Nemos”
* Rob Braxton and spying tech.
* Oliver Cromwell and James Delingpole.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
gunshollywoodjewsjesuits
