Israeli Forces Opened Fire on a Palestinian Fisherman's Boat off the coast of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza

◾️Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian fisherman's boat off the coast of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza. The fisherman is seen trying to row away in an attempt to escape the bullets.

◾️Many in Gaza have been left starving as a famine takes hold in the besieged territory amidst an ongoing large-scale Israeli bombing campaign and ground invasion.

It's so evident, Israel will not let any food in, until their planned starvation and death to all in Palestine is accomplished..... Cynthia