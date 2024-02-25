Create New Account
Israeli Forces Opened Fire on a Palestinian Fisherman's Boat off the coast of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
◾️Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian fisherman's boat off the coast of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza. The fisherman is seen trying to row away in an attempt to escape the bullets.

◾️Many in Gaza have been left starving as a famine takes hold in the besieged territory amidst an ongoing large-scale Israeli bombing campaign and ground invasion.

It's so evident, Israel will not let any food in, until their planned starvation and death to all in Palestine is accomplished..... Cynthia

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

