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Auf Trauma basierende Bewusstseinskontrolle: Mag. Andrea Sadegh im Gespräch mit klagemauer tv (November 2014)
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37 views • November 08, 2020
November 2014: Mag. Andrea Sadegh im Gespräch mit klagemauer.tv (Zusammenschnitt aus 2 Stunden Interviewmaterial vom September 2014); Fall "Luki" Dara Sadegh; Ritueller Missbrauch, trauma based mind control, MK Ultra, Humanexperiment, Pädokriminelle Netzwerke, NS-Forschungen, SS-ärztliche Akademie Graz, Psychiatrieforschung, Aribert Heim, Joseph Mengele; Geheimdienst, Logen, Justizskandal, Fall Kampusch, Fall Fritzl, Österreich
Nähere Informationen: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/
Nähere Informationen: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/
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