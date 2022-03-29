CBC Lies about Standing Ovation in EU Parliament For Trudeau - MEPs Walked Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Clyde Do Something
Trudeau - CBC reports a great speech, but fails to mention that most MEPs left in protest. Christine Anderson delivers amazing response to Justin Trudeau.
The Counter Signal article:
https://thecountersignal.com/cbc-claims-trudeau-got-a-standing-ovation/
#Trudeau #EU #MEP
Join the Discord server:
https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM
♦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clydedosome...
♦ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClydeDoSomethin
♦ Discord: https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM