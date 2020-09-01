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Miracles are Weird !
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81 views • September 01, 2020
Miracle treatments are unique and sometimes weird. So was what Jesus did.
"There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." Albert Einstein
"Any new technology, of significant advancement, is indistinguishable from magic." Arthur C. Clark
"There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." Albert Einstein
"Any new technology, of significant advancement, is indistinguishable from magic." Arthur C. Clark
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