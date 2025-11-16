BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is a Russia Europe War Prophesied?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
32 views • 1 day ago

Steve Dupuie speaks with Dr. Bob Thiel about rising tensions between Europe and Russia — and what Bible prophecy says about the future of this conflict.

Dr. Thiel analyzes recent comments by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who warned of a growing certainty of war between Europe and Russia. Are nations like Germany, Poland, Finland, Romania, and Russia preparing for an inevitable conflict? And more importantly — does the Bible predict this war?

Drawing from Daniel 11, Jeremiah 50, Isaiah 13, Isaiah 47, Ezekiel 32, and other key passages, Dr. Thiel discusses:

🔹 The rise of the European King of the North
🔹 The Eurasian alliance led by Russia
🔹 How nations from the east and the north will trouble Europe
🔹 Why a future war is prophesied but still years away
🔹 The role of nations such as Iran, Belarus, Ukraine, China, Japan, and Korea
🔹 How the “daughter of Babylon” (end-time Europe) faces destruction from a northern power

Dr. Thiel also explains why Russia is not the King of the North, despite popular misconceptions, and references insights from the late Herbert W. Armstrong.

📘 Free eBook Mentioned: Lost Tribes and Prophecies — available at ccog.org
🌐 Visit: BibleNewsProphecy.net for articles, audio messages, and additional interviews.
#BibleProphecy #EuropeAndRussia #EndTimeProphecy #Daniel11 #Jeremiah50 #Isaiah13 #RussiaInProphecy #KingOfTheNorth #EurasianAlliance #BibleNewsProphecy #DrBobThiel #BiblicalAnalysis #ProphecyUpdate


