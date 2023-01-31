1997 video game foretold ID checkpoints

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"...checkpoint here to scan the IDs of all passengers heading in and out. Date of birth, residential status, criminal history... All that and more is automatically cross-referenced in their databases."
2020 remake of FFVII (original release date '97) predicted the dystopian hellscape that our current reality is trajected to head towards; and even decades before then, this was foretold to be our destiny by our globalist overlords, whom adamantly reject true Christendom.
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