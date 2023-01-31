1997 video game foretold ID checkpoints

"...checkpoint here to scan the IDs of all passengers heading in and out. Date of birth, residential status, criminal history... All that and more is automatically cross-referenced in their databases."

2020 remake of FFVII (original release date '97) predicted the dystopian hellscape that our current reality is trajected to head towards; and even decades before then, this was foretold to be our destiny by our globalist overlords, whom adamantly reject true Christendom.

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/about