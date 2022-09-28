Parents protect your children from this platform - The insanity of Tik Tok - This is unbelievable

Jim Crenshaw
September 23, 2022
The worst part is at the very end. THIS IS REALLY BAD.. Groomers & MORE!.. The pedo's must love Tik Tok. This is what the perfect psyop platform looks like. They can fabricate any sort of idea or viewpoint they wish.
More than likely if you are on tiktok you have a Chinese PLA member assigned to your profile and if the algorithm tracks you as "trouble" you will be monitored 24/7 and have your information sold to interested international parties.
Source: billyjones: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/billyjones/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKEDQ5iaa07K/
