Ronald Stöferle | The Fed Hawks Are Doves in Disguise

Despite gold being down 2–3 percent in US dollar terms, gold has continued to preserve its purchasing power in the long term. In mid-August, gold was up 8 percent in euro terms and 15 percent in Japanese yen terms.

Ronald Stöferle, a fund manager and author of the “In Gold We Trust” report, argues gold will gain momentum later this year. With the recession in the United States, Federal Reserve officials will back down and implement expansionary monetary policy, which means helicopter money in the offing.

As a result, Stöferle foresees a period of inflation volatility, and gold would become crucial: “Gold is not there to make you rich quickly, but to protect your assets and weather storm

Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) finished its drill program in June at the Sandman project in Nevada and is still awaiting assay results. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden says that in the meantime, the company has engaged a highly reputable mining engineer in Nevada to begin its scoping study.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/supposed-fed-hawks-doves-disguise/

















