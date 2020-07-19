Could the flu vaccine usher in a "second wave" of Covid?

The vast majority of people who become infected with Covid19 suffer such mild symptoms that most of them don't even realise they've had it.But some people experience a much more severe reaction to the infection, and some die. Could this be due to a reaction between the virus and the flu vaccine?I'm not suggesting that the flu vaccine makes people more susceptible to Covid19. But I do wonder if the flu vaccine could potentially turn Covid19 from a very mild disease into a serious respiratory condition. If that is the case, with the northern hemisphere winter just round the corner, we are definitely going to get a second wave, and there will be many more unnecessary, preventable deaths.I don't want to needlessly deter vulnerable people from having the flu vaccine, but I personally think this issue needs to be looked into, urgently.SHOW NOTESCould new flu jab made in dogs' kidney cells be the most effective ever?Images from whitesession, Mihai Surdu, Nabin Mewahang, Cottonbro, Geralt, Tomislav Jakupec, Andrey Kirievskiy, Why Steve, Life of Pix, Ahumada Olivares, and Александр Стасюк on Pixabay, Pexels and Videevo