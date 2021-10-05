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JFK WAS SHOT IN THE FACE BY HIS DRIVER - NEVER SEEN - NEW FOOTAGE!
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379 views • October 05, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6XTlfPMBISJS/
No one seems to have noticed this before, but now it's pretty clear!
No one seems to have noticed this before, but now it's pretty clear!
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