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WHO Chief Scientist Question Safety of Vaccines
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1321 views • February 23, 2021
It is shocking to see the WHO Chief Scientist praise vaccine safety in public while questioning their safety behind closed doors. Clearly the science is not settled and vaccines are not safe, nor effective.
Read this article to learn more about what is really going on: https://tinyurl.com/who-scientists-vaccine-safety
Read this article to learn more about what is really going on: https://tinyurl.com/who-scientists-vaccine-safety
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