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**MUST WATCH** Lynette Zang of ITM Trading Exposes ID2020 Rockefeller Agenda for Cashless Society and Tracking through COVID-19 Vaccine
SilverHurricane2970
SilverHurricane2970
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79 views • September 20, 2020
Knowledgeable market trader and analyst Lynette Zang of ITM Trading, is no 'conspiracy theorist' and never ventures into such content. However, purely using documentation, statistics and research, she exposes the technology deployed in the COVID-19 vaccine using the materials, citations, resources and documents provided by Rockefellers and their own statements. COVID-19 is creating plausible deniability for many state and local governments to implement things they should not be doing, which otherwise would cause a MASSIVE uproar. Tracking and tracing human beings like they are CATTLE or criminals is unacceptable. Forcing them to take deadly vaccines which will enslave them and their children, is an act of TREASON!

We know the bankers want to REMOVE ALL CASH from the financial system and go to negative rates. They have actually wanted this for HUNDREDS OF YEARS in order to achieve COMPLETE CONTROL of society. They want to present a high tech dystopian future where there is no more cash, and a 'universal basic income' through a central bank digital currency or other digital component, as the solution to the problems caused through rampant inflation/deflation. Their 'solution' administered through a ''vaccine''. (Did I mention the £60 million compensation recently paid out to victims of the H1N1 vaccine about ten years ago? Oh.........Well now you know)

Plunging a deadly vaccine containing hydrogel, mercury, formaldehyde, squalene or other adjuvants into free citizens without their consent, is a crime against humanity. Codifying and legislating for the mass rollout of such an unsafe, untested, unregulated vaccine financed purely be Eugenicists in order to do mass harm is an act of GENOCIDE!!!!
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alex joneshenry kissingerdigital currencymax keisernomi prinsedward griffinmike maloneyid2020itm tradinggerald celesteharry dentcbdclynette sang
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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