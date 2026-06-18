Why the Iran War Was Destined to Fail, an interview with Tom Renz

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Is war with Iran a battle that can’t be won? Tom Renz argues that military intervention risks creating endless instability while strengthening long-term opposition. Instead of solving problems, he warns that foreign conflicts may generate consequences that last for generations. Tune in for the full analysis.
#Iran #Geopolitics #ForeignPolicy #WarAndPeace #TomRenz #MikeAdams #GlobalAffairs #WorldNews #Analysis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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