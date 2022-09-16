The System Is the Strong Foundation for Each Country，CCP Has Obtained the Big Opportunity to Develop Its Economy in the Last 30 Years by Deceiving the Western World

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【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】8/31/2022 The System Is the Strong Foundation for Each Country，CCP Has Obtained the Big Opportunity to Develop Its Economics in the Last 30 Years Through Deceive the Western World（ Into Saying a Thriving Economy Will Lead To Democracy）