Cannabis Stocks and Industry Investment

The green rush is to cannabis what golden nuggets are to river panners – opportunity. As the legalization of cannabis have expanded throughout North America, so too have market caps and entrepreneurial spirit. Business owners and investors alike rushed to capitalize on marijuana as the legalized industry grew.Annual legal medical and recreational sales are estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, hitting more than $41 billion by 2025.Unlike equity capital raises which are sharply lower in 2020, debt raises increased from $423M to $563M to $940M in 2018, 2019 and YTD 2020 respectively, with an expectation of significant increase in debt issuance. The average size of issues is going up with the market focusing on the larger players, but like M&A, debt has moved east.The year 2020 brought chaos and confusion to countries around the world amid the pandemic, impacting businesses small and large. With strong consumer demand and an increasingly favorable regulatory landscape in the U.S., a new green rush could be right around the corner.Show Notes:Cannabis Stock Gainers And LosersCannabis Deal TrackerThe Cannabis Green RushUS Legal Cannabis Market Could Hover $41B By 2025Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 595 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.