© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis Stocks and Industry Investment
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • December 10, 2020
The green rush is to cannabis what golden nuggets are to river panners – opportunity. As the legalization of cannabis have expanded throughout North America, so too have market caps and entrepreneurial spirit. Business owners and investors alike rushed to capitalize on marijuana as the legalized industry grew.
Annual legal medical and recreational sales are estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, hitting more than $41 billion by 2025.
Unlike equity capital raises which are sharply lower in 2020, debt raises increased from $423M to $563M to $940M in 2018, 2019 and YTD 2020 respectively, with an expectation of significant increase in debt issuance. The average size of issues is going up with the market focusing on the larger players, but like M&A, debt has moved east.
The year 2020 brought chaos and confusion to countries around the world amid the pandemic, impacting businesses small and large. With strong consumer demand and an increasingly favorable regulatory landscape in the U.S., a new green rush could be right around the corner.
Show Notes:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18704014/cannabis-stock-gainers-and-losers-from-december-8-2020
Cannabis Deal Tracker
https://www.viridianca.com/deal-tracker/cannabis-deal-tracker-week-48-2020
The Cannabis Green Rush
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/11/18063959/the-cannabis-green-rush-what-is-it-is-it-over
US Legal Cannabis Market Could Hover $41B By 2025
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18716012/us-legal-cannabis-market-could-hover-41b-by-2025-data-shows
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 595 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Annual legal medical and recreational sales are estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, hitting more than $41 billion by 2025.
Unlike equity capital raises which are sharply lower in 2020, debt raises increased from $423M to $563M to $940M in 2018, 2019 and YTD 2020 respectively, with an expectation of significant increase in debt issuance. The average size of issues is going up with the market focusing on the larger players, but like M&A, debt has moved east.
The year 2020 brought chaos and confusion to countries around the world amid the pandemic, impacting businesses small and large. With strong consumer demand and an increasingly favorable regulatory landscape in the U.S., a new green rush could be right around the corner.
Show Notes:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18704014/cannabis-stock-gainers-and-losers-from-december-8-2020
Cannabis Deal Tracker
https://www.viridianca.com/deal-tracker/cannabis-deal-tracker-week-48-2020
The Cannabis Green Rush
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/11/18063959/the-cannabis-green-rush-what-is-it-is-it-over
US Legal Cannabis Market Could Hover $41B By 2025
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18716012/us-legal-cannabis-market-could-hover-41b-by-2025-data-shows
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 595 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.