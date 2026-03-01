US CENTCOM footage of airstrikes & ATACMS missile strikes on Iran's ballistic missile launchers, radars, & air defense systems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Central Command has published new footage of airstrikes and ATACMS missile strikes on Iran's ballistic missile launchers, radars, and air defense systems.
It seems that at the end, a launcher of an early version of the long-range air defense system Bavar-373, which the Iranians called an analogue of the S-300 air defense system, was hit.