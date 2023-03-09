Heather Lapollo: awareness campaign in law school and giving students a little background on global geopolitics might be helpful so that they can have a clear perception of the world

https://gettr.com/post/p2axu7g19a5
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Sylvia interviews corporate lawyer Heather Lapollo (GETTR: @Heatherunderground): Some sort of awareness campaign in law school and giving students a little background on global geopolitics might be helpful so that they can have a clear perception of the world when they become movers and shakers.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Sylvia战友采访纽约律师希瑟·拉波罗(GETTR: @Heatherunderground)：在法学院进行某种认知觉醒运动，给学生们提供一点关于全球地缘政治的背景知识可能会有所帮助，这样在他们成为权势人物之后，就能够对这个世界有清晰的认知。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.