Heather Lapollo: awareness campaign in law school and giving students a little background on global geopolitics might be helpful so that they can have a clear perception of the world

https://gettr.com/post/p2axu7g19a5

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Sylvia interviews corporate lawyer Heather Lapollo (GETTR: @Heatherunderground): Some sort of awareness campaign in law school and giving students a little background on global geopolitics might be helpful so that they can have a clear perception of the world when they become movers and shakers.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Sylvia战友采访纽约律师希瑟·拉波罗(GETTR: @Heatherunderground)：在法学院进行某种认知觉醒运动，给学生们提供一点关于全球地缘政治的背景知识可能会有所帮助，这样在他们成为权势人物之后，就能够对这个世界有清晰的认知。





