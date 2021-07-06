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TruNews - 6/7/21*
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80 views • June 08, 2021
Jun 7, 2021
COMING SOON: RACIST POLICE DRONES
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke look at the continuing encroachment of the surveillance state, with your phone, watch and laptop spying on you for Big Brother. With that information, will police drones soon make arrests or takedowns based on racial profiling, or will this new technology be politically weaponized by the Demonic Left?
Lauren presents a personal video of the magnetic vaccine, adding further questions as to what is in the COVID cocktail. In the final segment, men have been marginalized and emasculated for years, but will Generation Z provide the hope for traditional manhood?
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/07/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/coming-soon-racist-police-drones
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*mirror
COMING SOON: RACIST POLICE DRONES
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke look at the continuing encroachment of the surveillance state, with your phone, watch and laptop spying on you for Big Brother. With that information, will police drones soon make arrests or takedowns based on racial profiling, or will this new technology be politically weaponized by the Demonic Left?
Lauren presents a personal video of the magnetic vaccine, adding further questions as to what is in the COVID cocktail. In the final segment, men have been marginalized and emasculated for years, but will Generation Z provide the hope for traditional manhood?
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/07/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/coming-soon-racist-police-drones
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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