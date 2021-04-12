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The Tyranny of Canada Exposed
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140 views • April 12, 2021
Over 10 years ago Alex Jones exposed the draconian country that is Canada, and how they use globalism to expand control.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60747aa9b5377e198c36ef5e
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60747aa9b5377e198c36ef5e
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