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Words From The Lord: "4 HORSES OF THE APOCALYPSE -- Have the Seals Been Opened" (Confirmation!!!) - "Nuclear Missile Dream"!! - TWO Tsunami Dreams - 2 Different People! - "THE HAND OF GOD COMES!"
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451 views • May 04, 2021
4 HORSES OF THE APOCALYPSE -- Have the Seals Been Opened
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_Ti19DsDUU
PROPHECY,THE GRAVES WILL OPEN, I WILL MAKE THE DEAD ALIVE AGAIN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyNQYpByp1o
URGENT BREAKING NEWS: THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO YOU WILL EVER WATCH, TO THOSE WHO HAVE EARS TO HEAR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dZRPnDThd4
Nuclear Missile Dream – J.D.
https://444prophecynews.com/nuclear-missile-dream-j-d/
TSUNAMI WARNING: (For the Caribbean & Parts of the USA) – Robby Cousins
https://444prophecynews.com/tsunami-warning-for-the-caribbean-parts-of-the-usa-robby-cousins/
Tsunami Alert On My Phone – Liv Hinojosa
https://444prophecynews.com/tsumani-alert-on-my-phone-liv-hinojosa/
Hand of God Coming – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/hand-of-god-coming-anno-domini-144k/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/do-not-take-the-vaccine-lynne-johnson/
"They will be Kings and priests"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSoIy1hm91c
BREAKING NEWS: THE GREAT RIVER EUPHRATES IS DRYING UP FULFILLING BIBLE PROPHECY OF THE END TIMES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdP-LFjz_wQ
_______________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_Ti19DsDUU
PROPHECY,THE GRAVES WILL OPEN, I WILL MAKE THE DEAD ALIVE AGAIN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyNQYpByp1o
URGENT BREAKING NEWS: THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO YOU WILL EVER WATCH, TO THOSE WHO HAVE EARS TO HEAR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dZRPnDThd4
Nuclear Missile Dream – J.D.
https://444prophecynews.com/nuclear-missile-dream-j-d/
TSUNAMI WARNING: (For the Caribbean & Parts of the USA) – Robby Cousins
https://444prophecynews.com/tsunami-warning-for-the-caribbean-parts-of-the-usa-robby-cousins/
Tsunami Alert On My Phone – Liv Hinojosa
https://444prophecynews.com/tsumani-alert-on-my-phone-liv-hinojosa/
Hand of God Coming – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/hand-of-god-coming-anno-domini-144k/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/do-not-take-the-vaccine-lynne-johnson/
"They will be Kings and priests"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSoIy1hm91c
BREAKING NEWS: THE GREAT RIVER EUPHRATES IS DRYING UP FULFILLING BIBLE PROPHECY OF THE END TIMES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdP-LFjz_wQ
_______________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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