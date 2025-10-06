© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KVN is already in Kramatorsk.
The kamikaze drone Prince Vandal Novgorodsky flew more than 20 km from the front line and destroyed a Ukrainian military pickup in the center of Kramatorsk.
Thanks to fiber optics, the operator was able to accurately identify the military vehicle among civilians. An L-200 in camouflage disguise was destroyed.