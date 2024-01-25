HOLY SPIRIT OF SINGING - ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST

Patricia Janečková died recently. She was 25.





I will miss her dearly, as will many others. She had the most beautiful voice I have ever heard in my entire life on Earth. Her singing is divine. It reveals that the human being is divinely inspired, and therefore composed of the divine element.

This melody was composed by Ennio Morricone for the film 'Once Upon a Time in the West' - and is beautifully sung by Patricia Janečková.





Patricia Burda Janečková - who was born on 18 June 1998 and died early on 1 October 2023 - was a talented Slovak soprano.





She was the winner of the Czech–Slovak television show Talentmania in November 2010, and she gained international recognition through the broadcasting of CNN television shortly after winning.





Patricia Janečková was born in Münchberg to Slovak parents. Shortly after, her family moved to Ostrava in the Czech Republic. She started singing at four years old. After graduating from primary school, she began studying voice at the Janáček Conservatory in Ostrava.





Patricia Janečková first performed publicly at the Antonín Dvořák Theatre, accompanied by the Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra.





Subsequent to this, she went on to win the Talentmania competition in 2010, at age 12, having received over 1 million votes.





In 2014, she won the international singing competition at the Concorso Internazionale di Musica Sacra in Rome.





Patricia Janečková was noted for her passionate and emotive performances, and is known for receiving a standing ovation while performing Ennio Morricone's theme song from Once Upon a Time in the West at the Rudolfinum in Prague.





She continued to perform in public while studying privately with Czech soprano Eva Dřízgová-Jirušová.





In 2017, she performed the role of Galatea in Handel's Acis and Galatea with Collegium Marianum as part of the Janáček Music Festival.





Patricia Janečková released her eponymous début album in 2011, at age 13.[5] She went on to collaborate with Czech oboist Vilém Veverka on a Christmas album in 2022.





Patricia Janečková married Vlastimil Burda in June 2023.





On 10 February 2022, Patricia Janečková announced on her Instagram page that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would take a career hiatus for an undetermined length of time.





Patricia Janečková returned to stage, 15 December 2022, performing the role of Esmerelda in the comic opera The Bartered Bride.





A fundraising concert was hosted in January 2023 by Radio Čas [cs] to support her treatment, featuring the well-known artists Čechomor, Martina and Lukáš Vlček [cs], Hana Fialová [cs] and Tomáš Krpec.





Despite early signs of a successful treatment, Patricia Janečková died from the illness on 1 October 2023.





She was 25. How sad and unjust to pass away from her earthly life so young, because she deserved to live forever.





Her voice will forever live in my heart and soul, as it will for millions of other human beings, who heard the perfect beauty of her own soul and felt the profound humility and kindness of her way of being.





Patricia Janečková’s legacy continues to live on through her music, enchanting audiences with her incredible talent and leaving an indelible mark on the world of classical music.





Patricia Janečková captivated the world with her angelic voice and extraordinary vocal prowess, and we will all miss her, knowing she went straight to Heaven to keep singing in God's choirs.





