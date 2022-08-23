(world orders review)================

THERMOGRAPHIC Imaging & LIVE BLOOD ANALYSIS Post C19 INJECTS

(Felipe Reitz; Ana Maria Mihalcea) https://www.bitchute.com/video/QomTdIjyPurw/ [SHARE]

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@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PHD, Author of Light Medicine: A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity (www.ammedicalmd.com, https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com) interviews Felipe Reitz, Biologist, Inventor, Medical Researcher in Brazil ([email protected]) regarding his findings in C19 injected people on Computerized Thermographic Imaging revealing extensive asymptomatic blood clotting in the entire vascular system and live blood images showing Graphene oxide nanoparticles and other blood abnormalities. Join us for this shocking exploration. Stop the Shots!

(source) ScienceofFlight https://rumble.com/v1gzhzh-computerized-thermographic-imaging-and-live-blood-analysis-post-c19-injecti.html

(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/welcometheeagle88/

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GRAPHENE in COV-ID VACCINES [CANCERS, HEART ATTACKS & DEATHS]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gc6L1WAww4P3/

NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh Boy... If THESE TREES Could TALK) 🎶

https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/

GRAPHENE OXIDE(S) NANOPARTICLES is CAUSE of the so called 'CO(N)VID-19'

(La Quinta Columna) 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ShE9zhqneBjl/

(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) EMF/6G Antennae + NANO Graphene INJECTIONS

= Mutation, Neuromodulation & Oncoming Death

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fx0W7gHpaIIX/

COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY

(LIFE of the BLOOD) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/





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