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FULL SHOW: CONFIRMED: Obama Began Biolab Agreements In Ukraine As Early As 2005 As Senator
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255 views • March 11, 2022
The corrupt U.S. regime is taking a major loss on the biolabs in Ukraine as all hands are on deck to run cover for the story surfacing, the problem is, they haven't gotten their narratives on the same page thus further exposing their criminal behavior. The western media and bureaucrats are running cover for Biden on the gas prices reaching record high using their normal scapegoat, Vladimir Putin. Jen Psaki continues to lie about gas prices, so Owen Shroyer opens up the phone lines to oil industry workers for them to weigh in on the lies coming from the administration and truth about high gas prices.
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