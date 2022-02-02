Biden-Sponsored Sex Trafficking For Sale: Young Women And Children Lured By Regime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Of course, not all of these people are going to take normal jobs from Americans or go on welfare. Some are coming for far more sinister purposes. There’s drug dealing, weapons smuggling, and of course, human trafficking. Young women and children, who are being brought here to be sexually abused, all with the willing cooperation of our government, which could stop illegal immigration any time if it really wanted to. Walter West is a veteran and was Sergeant at Arms for the Texas Republican Party, until the hacks in the party kicked him out for saying the wrong things about the January 6 protesters. Walter also works with Texas Fully Loaded, which fights to rescue children from trafficking. Walter West joins us.
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV