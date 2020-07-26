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Taylor Swift "Cardigan" Decoded
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989 views • July 26, 2020
Aaron and Bob share their observations about the occult symbolism in this song and music video.
This viral production was released at midnight, or 12 am. This is evoking the time number 12. The date evokes the
mastery of time number. [ July 24 or 7/24 and 2+4+7=13 ] The release happened at the Witching Hour, midnight, when ceremonial rituals often begin.
And so it goes!
* How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
This viral production was released at midnight, or 12 am. This is evoking the time number 12. The date evokes the
mastery of time number. [ July 24 or 7/24 and 2+4+7=13 ] The release happened at the Witching Hour, midnight, when ceremonial rituals often begin.
And so it goes!
* How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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