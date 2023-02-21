Shining Some Light On 'Justice' In Today's America

By now, many of us believe that the so-called 'insurrection' at the U.S. capitol on January 6th, 2021 was not as it's been painted to be.
This incredible interview shows just how easy it is for a corrupt government to twist events around to suit its purpose.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video source:
'Redacted' with Clayton Morris
Closing theme music:
'Imminent Threat' by Steve Oxen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'Resacted' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
(pe tu15:10)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.