First Lady Melania Trump to lead new artificial intelligence program for school children and educators

Leo Hohmann – leohohmann.com Aug 27, 2025:

First Lady Melania Trump has been given a new assignment: To promote AI as a “tool” that all schoolchildren learn to use and appreciate.

She will lead the newly created Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge for K-12 students and their teachers.

The effort will seek to educate children about AI and how it can be used for innovation.

The first lady told the New York Post:

“Creating my AI Audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and risks this new technology brings to American society.

“In just a few short years, AI will be the engine driving every business sector across our economy. It is poised to deliver great value to our careers, families, and communities.”

Great value to our careers and families? Really? Tell that to the families whose husbands and dads are having their jobs terminated and replaced by AI.

She added that:

“Just as America once led the world into the skies with the Wright Brothers, we are poised to lead again, this time in the age of AI.”

Like the Presidential Fitness Challenge, this effort will involve groups of students using AI tools to create a phone app or website that solves a community problem.

Large-language models, robotics, computer vision, decision trees, and neural networks are some of the tools that will be used.

These are all components of transhumanism and will drive the nation further in that direction, the merging of man with machine. And now we have the First Lady helping to brainwash our youth to buy into their own destruction as human beings.

PREDICTION: AI-powered transhumanism is quickly becoming a new American god, and at some point it will demand everyone’s submission.

The top selected teams of the Presidential AI Challenge will present their work at the White House. They will be fawned over and made to feel very important as future American leaders.

State champions will be chosen in March, national champions in June.

The First Lady stated:

“The Presidential AI Challenge marks our first step in equipping every child with the knowledge base and tools to utilize this emerging technology.”

Don’t forget, on his first full day in office on January 21, 2025, Trump launched Project Stargate, which will raise half a trillion dollars to blanket the nation with the massive AI data centers needed to build out the infrastructure for the AI beast system. This is evil being promoted as good. It will lead to the total control of all human behavior — their movement, their spending habits, their freedom of speech will all be regulated by AI. A total information awareness system that doubles as a social credit scoring system is taking shape.

Big Brother, thinly veiled. That’s where we are heading, all in the name of progress.

How ironic that a conservative Republican president is the one taking us there. The globalists and technocrats knew they would never get all of the control they want under a left-wing administration like Obama or Biden. But assign the task to a strong patriotic Republican and Americans will stay quiet. They’re afraid to criticize or push back against anything that comes out of the Trump White House for fear of having their political loyalties questioned. They might even be labeled “unpatriotic.”

https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/first-lady-melania-trump-to-lead

