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Why Aren't Christians Reproducing?
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47 views • October 21, 2020
Are Christian churches fertility or sterility clinics? According to Greg Laurie in his article "Evangelism Begins with You" 95% of Christians (that's 19 out of 20) have never in their entire life led one other person to receive Jesus Christ. https://www.harvest.org/know-god/foundations/what-is-the-church/evangelism-begins-with-you According to the Barna Group, a Christian research institute, in their article "Is Evangelism Going Out of Style?" these embarrassingly meager results are occurring despite the fact that 52% of Christians have attempted to share their faith with someone else within the last year to lead them to Jesus. https://www.barna.com/research/is-evangelism-going-out-of-style/ Despite their efforts, it is obvious most Christians don't have a clue what their doing when it comes to sharing their faith, and "church leadership" is absolutely failing in their responsibility to equip the saints for the works of ministry. If you're depending on your "church" or another Christian to lead your family, friends, and loved ones to God, you would do well to change your strategy. Get Scott's book Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known. This book will give you the simple, yet profound, foundation and understanding of your Christian faith that you need to effectively share your faith with your loved ones. Don't be in the incompetent 95% group, because the eternal future of your family, friends, and loved ones hangs in the balance.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
See Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
See Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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