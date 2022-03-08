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And We Know THIS Battle is INTENSE! Truckers, Censorship, N@zi, Human Shields, R@thchild & MSM! PRAY!
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1165 views • March 08, 2022
LT of And We Know 3.7.2022
I wanted to get something together right after the interview video with Sheila Holm… hope this helps. Truckers moved into DC, RT and other banned on social media from sharing real news, more truth on Ukraine that anons are putting together… oh what a battle for truth, and someones interpretation of the beasts of Revelation and possible matchup with what we are seeing today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwpjye-3.7.22-this-battle-is-intense-truckers-censorship-nzi-human-shields-rthchil.html
I wanted to get something together right after the interview video with Sheila Holm… hope this helps. Truckers moved into DC, RT and other banned on social media from sharing real news, more truth on Ukraine that anons are putting together… oh what a battle for truth, and someones interpretation of the beasts of Revelation and possible matchup with what we are seeing today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwpjye-3.7.22-this-battle-is-intense-truckers-censorship-nzi-human-shields-rthchil.html
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