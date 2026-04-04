Houston, We Have a Smell: NASA halfway to the Moon, the Artemis II crew has reported their 2nd toilet issue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Houston, We Have a Smell
Now halfway to the Moon, the Artemis II crew has reported their second toilet issue of the mission. Astronauts say there is a burning, heater-like smell coming from the toilet, though mission control is not concerned.
The first problem with the $23 million Orion space toilet was reported just hours after launch, when a fan was found to be jammed. The crew was able to fix the issue with guidance from mission control.