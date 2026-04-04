Houston, We Have a Smell: NASA halfway to the Moon, the Artemis II crew has reported their 2nd toilet issue

Houston, We Have a Smell

Now halfway to the Moon, the Artemis II crew has reported their second toilet issue of the mission. Astronauts say there is a burning, heater-like smell coming from the toilet, though mission control is not concerned.

The first problem with the $23 million Orion space toilet was reported just hours after launch, when a fan was found to be jammed. The crew was able to fix the issue with guidance from mission control.



