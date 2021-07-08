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The real god of Israel, the god of Moses:Saturn. Proving the biggest scam in the history of earth.
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176 views • July 08, 2021
THE TRUTH IS FOR THE VERY FEW. CIRCUMCISION HAS CORRUPTED AMERICANS AND BLINDED THEM.
Isis+Ra+el.
Herennius Philon reports in "Phoenician History" that for the semitic people Cronus (the devil) was named "sun", aka the god Ra of Egypt.
Judaisation of Christianity means the most ancient satanic Cronian cult infesting Christianity. Cronians vs Diogenes, Semitic people vs Greeks.
We see this battle in the so called "bible", the Hebrew side, the Tanakh + Paul vs the Greek Gospels; Night, and day put together.
Isis+Ra+el.
Herennius Philon reports in "Phoenician History" that for the semitic people Cronus (the devil) was named "sun", aka the god Ra of Egypt.
Judaisation of Christianity means the most ancient satanic Cronian cult infesting Christianity. Cronians vs Diogenes, Semitic people vs Greeks.
We see this battle in the so called "bible", the Hebrew side, the Tanakh + Paul vs the Greek Gospels; Night, and day put together.
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