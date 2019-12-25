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Heads Up-West Coast Shaking*Typhoon Slams Philippines*Australia Superfires*Food Inflation Explodes*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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27 views • December 25, 2019
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https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article238708288.html
https://strangesounds.org/2019/12/vancouver-island-overdue-big-earthquake-5-strong-earthquakes-december-23.html
https://strangesounds.org/2019/12/canada-argentina-colombia-earthquake-ring-of-fire.html
https://www.ktuu.com/content/news/More-funding-needed-to-maintain-Alaska-earthquake-sensors--566476951.html
https://strangesounds.org/2019/12/australia-animals-drop-dead-trees-heat-video-pictures.html
https://watchers.news/2019/12/24/typhoon-phanfone-ursula-makes-landfall-in-samar-high-risk-structures-may-experience-heavy-damage-philippines/
https://www.dw.com/en/australia-christmas-rain-fails-to-contain-bushfires/a-51791597
https://www.postandcourier.com/news/christmas-eve-morning-sees-significant-flooding-in-charleston-area/article_21edc124-263f-11ea-adcd-f727e1e8d336.html
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/Can-Houston-tunnel-its-way-to-flood-protection-14923189.php
https://www.countypress.co.uk/news/18104618.parts-isle-wight-projected-flood-level-2050/
https://electroverse.net/womens-world-cup-downhill-race-cancelled-due-to-heavy-snow/
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https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/chinas-imports-us-soy-soar-20-month-high-food-inflation-explodes
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/japan-proposes-dumping-radioactive-waste-pacific-storage-space-dwindles
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https://www.rt.com/russia/476750-no-dark-energy-russian-astrophysicists/
https://www.rt.com/news/476781-ring-fire-solar-eclipse/
https://abcnews.go.com/US/crop-duster-spreads-100-gallons-holy-water-louisiana/story?id=67914735
https://nationalpost.com/news/a-new-study-shows-dogs-can-process-numbers-and-theyre-counting-their-treats
https://www.thedailybeast.com/will-we-find-aliens-in-the-next-decade-its-not-as-crazy-as-you-might-think
https://www.live5news.com/2019/12/24/first-alert-coastal-flood-warning-effect-until-am/
https://www.dw.com/en/australia-christmas-rain-fails-to-contain-bushfires/a-51791597
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/typhoon-misery-philippines-phanfone-hits-christmas-day-191225045911930.html
https://www.rappler.com/move-ph/247938-photos-buildings-homes-destroyed-parts-visayas-typhoon-ursula
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