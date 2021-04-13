Healing Cancer With an Ancient Remedy: Cannabis!

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac Cannabis has been found in 3,000 year-old tombs along with other herbal medicine. In this clip, Dr. Edward Group III explains why cannabis is an essential part of any cancer treatment plan… and how it can stop cancer dead in its tracks. Check out the entire episode to learn more about the medical use of cannabis, the amazing power of the endocannabinoid system, and how this amazing plant shows promise as one of the most powerful tools in your cancer-fighting arsenal.