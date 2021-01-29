THIS VIDEO FOR YOUR OWN GOOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Bertrand Russell, Scientific Technique in an Oligarchy
What Are Bill Gates’s Plans With All That Farmland?:
https://whatabouttheroads.co/bill-gates-and-his-farmland/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsR3zx8JXws
Everything Inside Me