The Dark Knight Rises The calm Before the Storm
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
President Trump, among many of his staff, was asked "What storm, Mr. President?" He said: "you'll find out." In another press conference he was asked again and he said you'll find out.  Keywords associated with him: the Dark Knight, Batman, Baal, Apollyon, Donald Trump rises from the Abyss, an habitation of bats.  Rev 9:11 The "Crowning" of the Dark Knight and Antichrist will be by design through this pandemic, economic crash and war. The storm is here.  The Dark Knight Rises in New York City (Trump Towers) . Mirrored  

Keywords
batmanbaalapollyondark knight

