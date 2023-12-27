Create New Account
THEY KNOW, DO YOU?
channel image
PAEACP
4 Subscribers
77 views
Published a day ago

Join the movement for real change with the People's Anti-Establishment Anti-Corruption Party!


Understanding and dismantling the corrupt New World Order's debt enslavement system, wiping out humanity's deceitful $300+ trillion debt to these criminal entities, is the key to a fresh start for us all. Show your support by adding the acronym PAEACP to your profile name for a PAEACP system overhaul, or PAEACPAB (People's Anti-Establishment Anti-Corruption Party 'Anti-Bank') if you want to end the gangster money printing system now and shape a new one, later.


For instance, Bob+PAEACP or Bob+PAEACPAB.


Let's unite as an organization to combat these criminals! It's time to stop them before they stop us, and yes, stopping them will undoubtedly ruffle their feathers.


Wondering how they've gotten away with it for so long? Check out these eye-opening links:


https://youtu.be/0qa_bHMtDcc

https://youtu.be/URdXC6UtfVg

https://youtu.be/SOgKwAJdeUc

https://youtu.be/c7aXELHwY-A

https://youtu.be/OuE0WGtr8yA?si=A2i_KZUeuSHnLXnG

https://youtu.be/U7ain3n3Oq8

https://youtu.be/trqsGYlQZ1A

https://youtu.be/_4dCoVHkAnY

https://youtu.be/FAkyg15qc74

Keywords
freedomrevolutionnwoyoubanksdotheyknowbiswef

